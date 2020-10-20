Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE at his rally on Tuesday played a video that spliced together clips of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden's lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter As VP Kamala Harris could be a powerful voice for women's retirement security The clock is ticking and Trump is still taking a shellacking MORE (D-Calif.) discussing fracking as he argued the Democratic ticket would damage the natural gas industry.

“This is an original Donald Trump Broadway play,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Erie, Pa., Tuesday evening. “First time I have every pulled it out. I had it done specifically for the people of Erie because you guys like energy. You like being energy independent.”

The clip includes edited clips of Biden and Harris answering questions on fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, a method of drilling into shale in order to release oil and natural gas.

One clip of Biden is taken from the July 31, 2019, Democratic primary debate during which CNN anchor Dana Bash Dana BashCNN's John King: Barrett 'would be getting 70 votes or more' in Senate if nominated by another GOP president Romney calls first Trump-Biden debate 'an embarrassment' GOP lawmaker calls Trump-Biden debate 'an embarrassment' MORE asked Biden if there would be “any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking” in his administration.

“No, we would — we would work it out. We would make sure it's eliminated and no more subsidies for either one of those, either — any fossil fuel,” Biden said in response.

The video also includes clips of Harris saying there is “no question” she favors banning fracking and that it is “critically important” to end fossil fuel leases on public lands. Harris made those remarks when she was still a presidential candidate, before she dropped out of the race and later agreed to run alongside Biden.

Trump and his campaign have consistently argued that Biden would stop fracking if elected, as the president seeks to win over voters in states like Pennsylvania and Texas.

Biden has insisted he would not ban all fracking. The former vice president has proposed banning new gas and oil permits on federal land, which only accounts for a small percentage of the industry.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe clock is ticking and Trump is still taking a shellacking State of the race: 'Cancel culture' and polling don't mix Pence to mount 'aggressive' campaign push in final two weeks MORE, who is traveling to Pennsylvania multiple times in the final two weeks before Election Day, is also playing the video on the campaign trail.

Pence pressed Harris on the issue during the vice presidential debate, noting that she pushed to end fracking when running for president.

"Joe Biden will not end fracking, he has been very clear about that," Harris replied.

Pennsylvania is among a handful of key battlegrounds that Trump won narrowly in 2016. Current public polling shows a close race between Biden and Trump in the Keystone State, with the former vice president maintaining a slight but consistent edge over the incumbent president.

Biden is leading Trump in other key battlegrounds and running competitive in states that are usually reliably red, generating concerns among Republicans.

Trump signaled Tuesday that he viewed Pennsylvania as key to his reelection.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,” Trump told the crowd.