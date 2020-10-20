Trump jokingly blames 'Crooked Hillary' after his rally mic stops working

President Trump Donald John TrumpNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter DC correspondent on the death of Michael Reinoehl: 'The folks I know in law enforcement are extremely angry about it' Late night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study MORE jokingly blamed “Crooked Hillary” when his microphone stopped working at his Pennsylvania rally on Tuesday.

The president appeared to experience technical difficulties when his microphone suddenly went out during his rally in Erie, Pa. Trump had been talking about the law enforcement endorsements his campaign received before the outage.

He continued to talk before realizing the microphone was out as the crowd behind him started to look around. The president eventually turned to his left and pointed to the microphone, while mouthing “Mic.”

A rallygoer yelled, "Fake news turn it back on!" according to a pool reporter, who indicated the microphone was not controlled by the press.

When the microphone started working again, the crowd was chanting “Trump.”

“Is the mic ready? Yes,” the president said.

“I wonder who did that to our mic? I don't believe it was Joe. You know who it was? Crooked Hillary. It must've been,” he said, referring to 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLate night hosts targeted Trump over Biden 97 percent of the time in September: study 10 steps toward better presidential debating Continuity is (mostly) on the menu for government contracting in the next administration MORE.

Trump then continued with his speech.

The president has been traveling and holding rallies as Election Day now looms two weeks away.

Trump will face Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenNearly 300 former national security officials sign Biden endorsement letter Trump narrows Biden's lead in Pennsylvania: poll Florida breaks first-day early voting record with 350K ballots cast MORE, who has taken a different approach by avoiding large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 8.1 million and killed more than 220,000 Americans, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.