Obama to young voters: Create 'a new normal in America' by voting for Biden

Former President Obama is calling on young voters to create “a new normal in America” and cast their ballots for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE as Election Day approaches.

“One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching, and fighting for change. Your generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America — one that’s fairer, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity. We can come out of this moment stronger than before,” Obama says in a video tweeted Tuesday night.

The former president also notes that “voting doesn’t accomplish that on its own. But we can’t accomplish that without voting.”

“I know there’s plenty out there to make people feel cynical. And plenty of people are going to seize on that to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter. It’s not new. It’s one of the oldest voter suppression tactics there is. What is new is a growing movement for justice, equality and progress on so many issues,” Obama adds.

Obama, who will hit the campaign trail in support of his former vice president on Wednesday, calls the Nov. 3 election a “tipping point” for movements energizing young voters.

“In times as polarized as these, your vote doesn’t just matter — it matters more than ever before. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, Joe Biden needs your vote,” Obama says.

“I know Joe better than almost anybody. I trust him to be a great president. He’s different He’s on the right side of the issues. He’ll get the job done. And Joe and Kamala will want you to keep pushing them to get the job done. Participate and vote. It’s not always pretty. Trust me, I know. But it’s how, bit by bit, we’ve made progress over the generations. And it’s how your generation is going to change the game entirely,” Obama continues, referring to Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally Overnight Defense: US, Russia closer on nuclear treaty extension after Moscow accepts warhead freeze | Khashoggi's fiancee sues Saudi crown prince | Biden nets hundreds more national security endorsements Democrats make gains in Georgia Senate races: poll MORE (D-Calif.).

A poll released last month from the progressive group NextGen America showed 77 percent of registered voters aged 18 to 35 across 13 battleground states said they “definitely will vote” in the upcoming elections, representing a 7-point increase since July.

Young voters have typically turned out at lower rates than other age groups in U.S. elections. However, the group saw a 16-point jump in voter participation in the 2018 midterm elections compared to the 2014 midterms.

Former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama shares pro-Biden music video featuring Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Hudson Melania Trump to appear at Pennsylvania rally Juan Williams: Trump's search for dirt falls flat MORE last month also called on youth voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming election.

"Voting is easy. It is something that we can do. Don’t listen to people who will say that somehow voting is rigged and your vote will get lost and it won’t be counted. That is not true,” she said during an Instagram Live event with actress Zendaya.