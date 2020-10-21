Obama endorses Espy in Mississippi Senate race

President Obama endorsed Mississippi Democrat Mike Espy in the state’s Senate race on Wednesday as the contest garners national attention.

While Espy, a former congressman and Agriculture Secretary under President Clinton, is still considered a long shot in his bid to unseat Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), some national Democratic groups are coming to his aid amid some indications the party’s base could come out in force this year and make the Senate race competitive.

“Mike Espy has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your Senator, too,” Obama said in a radio advertisement. “Mike Espy for Senate and [Democratic presidential nominee] Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE for President. It’s your time to be heard.”

The former president joins former Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDurbin signals he isn't interested in chairing Judiciary Committee Booker 'outs' Cruz as vegan; Cruz jokingly decries 'scurrilous attack' Why Latinos should oppose Barrett confirmation MORE (D-N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenJustice Department charges Google with illegally maintaining search monopoly Overnight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing MORE (D-Mass.), and the Congressional Black Caucus PAC in backing Espy.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the 44th President of the United States of America. President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDemocrats make gains in Georgia Senate races: poll 'Democrat-run cities' fuel the economy, keep many red states afloat Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein MORE governed with dignity and effectiveness. He is remembered and will continue to be remembered as a very good president,” said Espy.

The endorsement is a late boost to Espy’s bid to become the first Black person to represent the Magnolia State as a senator in over a century.

Democrats say the environment is ripe for a competitive race, with Espy still boasting a strong campaign infrastructure from his 2018 race against Hyde-Smith. Espy and Hyde-Smith faced off in a special election two years go to fill the remainder of former Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranEspy wins Mississippi Senate Democratic primary Bottom Line Mike Espy announces Mississippi Senate bid MORE's (R) term. Hyde-Smith is now running for a full term of her own.

Espy will also likely be buoyed by Biden’s candidacy, which showed strength with Black voters in the South during the primary. Other down-ballot candidates also have the potential to excite the base and possibly increase turnout.

Espy also brought in $4 million in the third quarter of 2020, while Hyde-Smith raised nearly $815,000.

Looking to make the race competitive and force the GOP to spend money in a reliably red state, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) have provided field and organization assistance, a move that came after Espy said his campaign was being overlooked by the party’s national apparatus.

Espy’s narrow path to victory will rely mainly on increasing turnout among white, suburban voters who are veering way from the GOP and a strong showing among Black voters. Mississippi boasts the largest share of Black voters out of any state in the country at 37 percent.

Still, Espy faces massive headwinds in a state that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE won by 18 percent in 2016 and is expected to handily carry again this year. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the Senate race as “solid” Republican.