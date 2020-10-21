Lawyers at firm used by Trump donate $90,000 to Biden, $50 to president

Lawyers working for a firm providing counsel to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE’s re-election campaign donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE’s campaign.

An analysis conducted by Reuters showed that lawyers working for Jones Day donated almost $90,000 to the campaign of Joe Biden while only $50 was given to Trump’s campaign.

The numbers provided by the report show how much individuals donated, not what was donated by the firm itself, according to Reuters.

Since 2019, Jones Day has been paid more than $4.5 million to act as the Trump campaign's outside counsel.

Reuters analyzed more than 120,000 campaign contributions reported by the campaign committees of each candidate.

Monetary support for Biden could also be found among other self-identified attorneys in general. Biden’s campaign received nearly $29 million in donations from lawyers while Trump’s campaign has received only about $1.75 million according to the news wire.

Law firms who donated the most to Biden’s campaign include Morgan & Morgan, Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis.

Reuters noted that even though specific firms have donated the most to Trump’s campaign, individual lawyers at those firms still gave more to Biden. The most money donated to Biden from lawyers of a single firm amounted to more than $360,000 while the largest amount received by the president was about $11,000.

This report from Reuters comes less than a week after Assistant U.S. Attorney General Phillip Halpern announced in an op-ed he was leaving the Department of Justice after 36 years due to Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrThe Hill's Campaign Report: Two weeks to the election l Biden leads in new polls as debate looms l Trump pressures DOJ on Hunter Biden Trump remarks put pressure on Barr Meadows says Trump did not order declassification of Russia documents MORE’s “slavish obedience to Donald Trump’s will.”

In his op-ed, he claimed that Barr’s presence in the DOJ was deterring qualified attorneys from applying for federal positions.