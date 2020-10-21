Biden endorses Texas Democratic House candidate Julie Oliver

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE has thrown his support behind progressive congressional candidate Julie Oliver in her race for a House seat in central Texas.

Oliver is challenging Rep. Roger Williams John (Roger) Roger WilliamsWarren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Yoho apologizes for accosting AOC Ocasio-Cortez accosted by GOP lawmaker over remarks: 'That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me' MORE (R-Texas) in the state's 25th District, one of several that Democrats are working to flip this year. In a statement first published by The Hill, Biden highlighted Oliver's working-class background and focus on health care.

"Julie understands the struggle working families face every day," Biden said. "She’s overcome poverty, homelessness and raised a son with a preexisting condition. She's a champion for her community, fighting for affordable health care, housing, education, and good jobs in the clean economy. I’m proud to endorse Julie because we need leaders like her fighting for working families in Congress."

Oliver told The Hill she was grateful for Biden's endorsement, calling him "a relentless advocate for the working people of this country."

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of the next president of the United States, Joe Biden," she said. "The people of Texas’s 25th district are ready for leadership that fights for them, and I’m glad to have Vice President Biden by my side in that fight.”

Democrats are increasingly focusing on Texas as they seek to gin up support among voters there heading into the Nov. 3 elections. Biden and former President Obama have endorsed MJ Hegar in her Senate bid against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn John Cornyn'Seinfeld' cast members reuniting for Texas Democratic Party fundraiser Senate GOP eyes Oct. 26 for confirming Barrett to Supreme Court GOP noncommittal about vote on potential Trump-Pelosi coronavirus deal MORE (R).

Oliver is facing off against Williams for the second time this November for a chance to represent a district that stretches between Austin and Fort Worth. Oliver lost to Williams by 8.7 points in 2018, a smaller margin than Williams's 21-point victory against Democrat Kathi Thomas in 2016.

Additionally, Oliver outraised Williams in the third fundraising quarter, bringing in more than $900,000. Recent internal polling from the Oliver campaign shows Oliver down 2 points against Williams, well within the margin of error.

However, the Democrat still faces an uphill climb against the four-term incumbent. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as "likely Republican."

The seat is among several that Texas Democrats are hoping to flip in November after six Republican incumbents announced that they would not seek reelection this year.

The party has also taken aim at incumbent GOP Reps. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyRepublican fears grow over rising Democratic tide Biden, Democrats see late opportunity in Texas The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump resumes maskless COVID-19 recovery at White House MORE in the 21st District, Van Taylor Nicholas (Van) Van Campen TaylorChanging suburbs threaten GOP hold on Texas Biden, Democrats see late opportunity in Texas Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats MORE in the 3rd District and Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulWarren, Porter to headline progressive fundraiser supporting seven swing state candidates Bipartisan action needed to counter Chinese influence Hillicon Valley: House panel says Intelligence Community not equipped to address Chinese threats | House approves bill to send cyber resources to state, local governments MORE in the 10th District.

Oliver has the support of a number of progressive leaders including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOcasio-Cortez rolls out Twitch channel to urge voting Calls grow for Democrats to ramp up spending in Texas The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Goldman Sachs - Tipping point week for Trump, Biden, Congress, voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenJustice Department charges Google with illegally maintaining search monopoly Overnight Health Care: Trump takes criticism of Fauci to a new level | GOP Health Committee chairman defends Fauci | Birx confronted Pence about Atlas Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing MORE (D-Mass.). She is also a vocal proponent of "Medicare for All," though Biden has not backed such a plan.

Biden's endorsement follows his backing of other congressional candidates recently in Texas including Gina Ortiz Jones in the 23rd District, Sri Preston Kulkarni in the 22nd District, Candace Valenzuela in the 24th District and Wendy Davis in the 21st District.