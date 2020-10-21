Secret Service charges man with threat to kidnap and kill Biden and Harris

The Secret Service filed charges against a Maryland man after he threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally Overnight Defense: US, Russia closer on nuclear treaty extension after Moscow accepts warhead freeze | Khashoggi's fiancee sues Saudi crown prince | Biden nets hundreds more national security endorsements Democrats make gains in Georgia Senate races: poll MORE.

A criminal complaint filed by the agency Wednesday said a man identified as James Dale Reed on Oct. 4 approached a house in his hometown of Frederick that had Biden-Harris lawn signs posted and left a handwritten note detailing graphic threats against the candidates and their supporters.

The man was identified after the resident’s video doorbell captured Reed allegedly leaving the note at the home’s doorstep, according to the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed allegedly threatens in the letter to “severely beat” Biden to “the point of death” and shoot Harris in the head with a Glock 17 pistol. The letter also includes a graphic threat of sexual assault against Harris.

The letter says Biden-Harris supporters would also be “targeted.”

“We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs,” the letter reads, without clarifying who constitutes “we.” “We are the ones with these scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”

The Secret Service’s criminal complaint did not detail any steps Reed or anyone else took to fulfill the alleged threat.

The agency said it focused on Reed following an anonymous tip. He first denied writing the threatening letter when he was first interviewed on Oct. 13, but later admitted to authoring it after providing elimination palm prints and a handwriting sample on Oct. 15.

He later told authorities “this will happen,” referring to threatening comments, citing the tense political climate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed is charged with the federal offense of threatening a major candidate, which can be punished by up to five years in prison. He’s also facing state charges of threatening mass violence and voter intimidation.

The Maryland resident had come to the Secret Service’s attention in 2014 after making a threat then against a person under its protection.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.