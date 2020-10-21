House Republicans ask Amtrak CEO for information on Biden's train trips

Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee sent a letter to Amtrak CEO William Flynn seeking information on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE’s trips on the train service.

In the Tuesday letter led by Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.), the congressmen asked whether Biden drained taxpayer resources when he used the taxpayer-funded service to campaign, including featuring Amtrak trains in a campaign ad and chartering a train for his Build Back Better Express Tour through Pennsylvania and Ohio after the first presidential debate.

The lawmakers demanded information about Biden’s use of Amtrak trains, including how much Biden’s campaign paid to charter the train and if the charter train disrupted any of Amtrak services.

“We are concerned that the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak’s charter train redirected Amtrak’s scarce resources during a time of record losses, employee layoffs, and service cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the GOP congressmen wrote. “Given that the Biden campaign declined to disclose what it paid to use Amtrak’s resources, we want to ensure that the campaign paid a full, non-discounted rate.”

The letter was also signed by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) and Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.)

The same day, Biden posted a three-minute video on Twitter detailing his love of trains, and defending the Build Back Better Express Tour. In the video, he says he’s traveled over 2.1 million miles with the service.

Biden made a habit of commuting by train from Delaware to Washington, D.C., throughout his 36-year tenure in the Senate.

The Build Back Better Express Tour was about more than my love for trains — it was about meeting folks along the way and discussing how we can make their lives better.



They are the backbone of America — and I'll fight for them every day in the White House. pic.twitter.com/HhJHo35DvD — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 21, 2020

The letter comes amid controversy over the use of the White House for the Republican National Convention in August, which many have said may have violated the Hatch Act. The National Park Service also came under fire for a video promoting President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE along with its plans to host a fireworks spectacle after his speech at the convention.

Matt Hill, the Biden campaign’s deputy national press secretary told the Philadelphia Inquirer “anyone can charter a train with Amtrak. Last time we checked, no one can charter the White House South Lawn for a political convention.”

“Instead of wasting time on political stunts, congressional Republicans should stop ignoring Donald Trump's blatant abuses of taxpayer money and government resources," he said.

