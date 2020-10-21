Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham postponing debate: 'He's on the verge of getting that one way ticket back home'

Democratic South Carolina Senate nominee Jaime Harrison on Wednesday slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamDemocratic Senate campaign arm outraises GOP counterpart in September Hug or heresy? The left's attack on Dianne Feinstein is a sad sign of our times Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein MORE's (R-S.C.) decision to pull out of debate scheduled for Wednesday.

“This is probably the most historic Senate race in the history of this state, and to have Senator Graham ducking and dodge [the debate], is really sad, but it's a testament to who he is,” Harrison said on SiriusXM’s “The Laura Coates Show”. “He believes that he represents the interest in Washington, D.C., instead of representing the interests of the people in South Carolina. And that's why he's on the verge of getting that one way ticket back home.”

In a statement provided to WYFF, Graham’s campaign said the debate would need to be postponed due to Senate votes scheduled in Washington, including the vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSupreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett Schumer says he had 'serious talk' with Feinstein, declines to comment on Judiciary role Progress, but no breakthrough, on coronavirus relief MORE to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Coates on Wednesday, Harrison said, “We are building something because we are focusing like a laser on the people in the state. As I said, so many times on this campaign trail, we're about to close the chapter on 'the old south' and write a brand new book called ‘the new south,' one that is bold, that is inclusive and diverse.”

This would have been the second time the two candidates debated. A previous debate was cancelled after Graham and Harrison’s teams disagreed over a requirement to take a COVID-19 test beforehand. Harrison said he would not participate in the debate without a negative COVID-19 test from his opponent, which Graham declined to provide.

In a series of tweets Graham said, “Appears @harrisonjaime is skipping tonights debate. Mr. Harrison is ducking the debate because the more we know about his radical policies, the less likely he is to win. It's not about medicine, its politics. His liberal views are a loser in South Carolina - and he knows it!”

During the one and only debate the South Carolina candidates took part in, Harrison brought his own plexiglass barrier to place between himself and Graham.

The South Carolina Senate race remains tight.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Thursday showed Graham ahead of Harrison by 6 points but other polls have shown the two men essentially neck-and-neck and Harrison raised a record $57 million in the third quarter. Graham raised about $28 million, a little less than half of Harrison’s funds.

On Tuesday, former president Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDemocrats make gains in Georgia Senate races: poll 'Democrat-run cities' fuel the economy, keep many red states afloat Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein MORE released an ad urging South Carolinians to place their vote for Harrison.

“Hey, South Carolina. If you want a senator who will fight for criminal justice reform, lower college costs and make health care affordable, you’ve got to vote for my friend Jaime Harrison,” he said.