Biden appears on Brené Brown's podcast to discuss 'empathy, unity and courage'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE on Wednesday joined Brené Brown on her podcast "Unlocking Us" to discuss empathy, unity and courage as he detailed some of his life experiences and his hopes for America.

Within the first moments of the conversation, Biden spoke about his belief that the country needs unity.

"[T]he only way this democracy can function is with consensus. And I spent my whole career figuring out how to bring people together, not separate them because otherwise, you end up in a circumstance where it all yields to executive power and to abusive power," he told Brown.

Biden also shared why he selected Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally Overnight Defense: US, Russia closer on nuclear treaty extension after Moscow accepts warhead freeze | Khashoggi's fiancee sues Saudi crown prince | Biden nets hundreds more national security endorsements Democrats make gains in Georgia Senate races: poll MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate, despite the pair clashing during the primary debates.

"I'm convinced that we have to form an administration that looks and represents the American people across the board," he said. "I also think it is good to let a lot of people know that it doesn't do any good when we're trying to bring a lot of people together to be so petty about something someone said to you.

When describing his views on leadership, Biden expressed that he trusts leaders who have empathy and vulnerability.

"[They have] an idea that is generated in their gut; goes to their heart and they have the intellectual capacity to articulate it," Biden said.

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, Biden shared his thoughts that masculinity is a driving force behind people choosing not to wear masks.

"The whole reason in my view, why the appeal is being made as it is, that you're being a "tough guy" by not wearing a mask," he said. "It's not about you. It's about being patriotic."