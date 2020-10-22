WaPo: US already at 89 percent of early voting compared to 2016

The U.S. has reached nearly 90 percent of early voting levels compared to 2016 with more than a week to go until Election Day, suggesting that the total number of Americans casting ballots ahead this year may be historically high.

A tracker by The Washington Post indicated that 89 percent of the number of people who voted early in 2016 have already voted in 2020 with the election 12 days away. In several states across the south and northeast such as Alabama, Mississippi and Virginia, early voting levels have already exceeded levels recorded in 2016.

The rising rates of mail-in votes are due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has sickened more than 8 million people in America and forced health officials to urge people to stay in their homes and avoid public spaces and crowds. Some states, such as New Hampshire, have responded by expanding mail-in voting to all eligible voters in response. Others, including Wisconsin, moved to greatly expand mail-in voting eligibility.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE has railed against mail-in voting for weeks, baselessly alleging that it is rife with fraud and accusing Democrats of attempting to expand the practice for political gain. In July, he tweeted that the upcoming 2020 election would be the most "INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."

"To really vote, and without fraud, you have to go and you have to vote at the polling place," he said in May during a campaign event in Michigan, adding that the practice was "wrought with fraud and abuse."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in September that there was no evidence of a wide scale fraud effort aimed at mail-in voting systems in the U.S.

“We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” he told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “We have seen voter fraud at the local level from time to time, so my comments should in no way be construed as minimizing how seriously we take our responsibility to investigate such incidents.”