Biden swipes at Trump ally Giuliani at debate: He's 'being used as a Russian pawn'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida Supreme Court reinstates ban on curbside voting in Alabama MORE hit President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE’s attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani responds to reports on 'Borat' scene, says he was 'tucking in' his shirt Fort Bragg deletes Twitter account after attributing explicit tweets to hacker Biden: Johnson should be 'ashamed' for suggesting family profited from their name MORE during the presidential debate Thursday night, claiming that Giuliani has been “fed” Russian disinformation.

Kristen Welker asked the candidates about foreign interference efforts, after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe John Lee RatcliffeTrump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Intel officials say Iran, Russia seeking to influence election Greenwald slams Schiff over Biden emails on Fox MORE warned late Wednesday that Russia and Iran are behind efforts to sway public opinions in the 2020 presidential election.

“They’re interfering with American sovereignty. That’s what’s going on right now. They’re interfering with American sovereignty. To the best of my knowledge, I don’t think the president’s said anything to [Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinThe foreign policy canyon between Americans over China Russia ready to freeze nuclear warheads in exchange for New START extension Safeguarding US elections by sanctioning Russian sovereign debt MORE] about it,” Biden said.

“His own national security adviser told him that what is happening with his buddy — well I shouldn't, well I will, his buddy Rudy Giuliani,” Biden added, "He’s being used as a Russian pawn. He’s being fed information that is Russian, that is not true. And then what happens? Nothing happens. And then you find out that everything is going on here about Russia is wanting to make sure that I do not get elected the next president of the United States because they know I know them, and they know me.”

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that intelligence officials warned the president that Giuliani was the target of an influence campaign conducted by Russian intelligence officials. Officials said U.S. intelligence officers were worried that Giuliani was being used to pass along Russian disinformation.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien warned the president about the alleged campaign, saying that information from Giuliani following trips to Ukraine should be considered tainted by Russian officials.

O’Brien was reportedly unsure if his message was communicated to Trump, who “shrugged his shoulders” in response and said, “That’s Rudy,” the Post reported.

Ratcliffe said Wednesday that Iran is behind spending spoofed emails aimed at intimidating voters, stirring social unrest and damaging the president. He has also said Russia and China have separately obtained voter registration information.