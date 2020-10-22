Social media users praise Welker's debate moderating

Debate watchers took to Twitter to commend moderator Kristen Welker’s debate performance Thursday night.

Many commented on the NBC News reporter's ability to keep the contentious rivals under control and effectively lead the evening’s conversation after the rocky first debate, when President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE repeatedly interrupted moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceBiden's debate strategy is to let Trump be Trump Biden: Muting mics at debate 'a good idea,' we need 'more limitations' Ex-GOP senator on debate commission blasts Trump's bias accusations, warns of 'incalculable damage' MORE of Fox News.

Kristen Welker is firm, focused, and puts up with exactly zero malarkey. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) October 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bravo, Kristen Welker! A great job moderating the #PresidentialDebate @NBCNews — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 22, 2020

This last Welker question about inauguration is brilliant. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Very well done tonight, Kristen Welker. Very well done. pic.twitter.com/KVj8mJy59j — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 22, 2020

Kristen Welker is putting on a master class in how to moderate a presidential debate #boss https://t.co/wMurDJk5Sx — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) October 22, 2020

Wallace said he was envious of Welker given the different nature of the debate.

"Well, first of all I'm jealous," Wallace said on Fox News during the network's live coverage of the event. "I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate."

The veteran television journalist described Thursday's event as "a real exchange of views rather than hundreds of interruptions.”

President Trump himself praised Welker during the debate, just days after he claimed she was “terrible and unfair,” saying, “By the way, I respect the way you're handling this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of Trump’s supporters condemned Welker's handling of the debate, however, claiming she unfairly gave Biden more talking time.

Welker has spent the evening interrupting Trump and refusing to challenge Biden. https://t.co/BbiiKe6FNT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Welker, who has been covering the White House since 2011, was the first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992.