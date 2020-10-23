Democrat Espy out-raises GOP's Hyde-Smith in Mississippi

Mississippi Senate candidate Mike Espy (D) outraised incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) by nearly $3 million in the last report before Election Day.

Espy raised nearly $3.9 million in cash over the first two weeks of October, according to his campaign finance disclosure filed on Thursday. Hyde-Smith, on the other hand, raised just under $85,000, according to her disclosure.

Espy reported raising $9.3 million in total for his campaign as of Oct. 14. Hyde-Smith reported just under $3 million in total contributions.

Espy also said he has just under $3.7 million in cash on hand, while Hyde-Smith has $777,000 in cash.

Despite the cash advantage, Hyde-Smith is seen as the heavy favorite over Espy. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "solid" Republican. On Friday, FiveThirtyEight shows that she has an 88 percent chance of winning the election.

Still, it is rare that a Democratic challenger would out-raise a Republican in deep-red Mississippi.