Biden campaign mocks Trump with 'covid plan' domain after debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: 'I would transition from the oil industry' MORE mocked President Trump Donald John TrumpMore than 300 military family members endorse Biden Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Biden: 'I would transition from the oil industry' MORE's plan for managing the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of a new website following the final presidential debate between the two Thursday night.

On a website with the URL trumpcovidplan.com, the Biden campaign provides an outline of instances in which it claims Trump did not control the spread of coronavirus within the United States.

The landing page of the website displays a "Not Found" error message paired with the words "The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist," and prompts the user to "learn more."

ADVERTISEMENT

The "learn more" button reveals a timeline spanning from January to October 2020 with quotes and tweets from Trump in which the president has said that the pandemic is "totally under control," "will disappear" and "will go away."

At the bottom of the page is a link to Biden's campaign website and his plan to "beat COVID-19."

"Joe Biden has been laser-focused on the threat that COVID-19 has posed to our nation and the decisive public health and economic steps necessary to get the virus under control, deliver immediate relief to working families, and reopen our schools and businesses safely," the page states.

It's unfair to say that Donald Trump doesn't have a plan for COVID.



You can see it right here:https://t.co/WPZpbiIFtU — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) October 23, 2020

Trump has been vocal about reopening schools and businesses amid the pandemic, and has claimed that a vaccine will be released to the public soon.

“I am fighting to make sure we eradicate the virus, rebuild the economy and save our country from the radical left,” Trump said at a rally in October.