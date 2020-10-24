Trump casts early ballot in Florida, heads to three crucial swing states

President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kusher's lawyer threatens to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' MORE voted early in his adopted home state of Florida on Saturday before embarking on a multi-state swing to crucial battlegrounds.

Trump voted in-person at Palm Beach County Main Library near his West Palm Beach golf club. He later told reporters the vote was “very secure” and that he “voted for a guy named Trump.”

Early voting began in Florida on Monday, a day when more than 350,000 ballots were cast, breaking the previous record for the first day of early voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes are set to play a key role in deciding the victor of this year's presidential race. Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' Senate GOP to drop documentary series days before election hitting China, Democrats over coronavirus MORE does not necessarily have to win Florida to win the White House, though Trump’s path to reelection narrows significantly if he fails to take the state.

Trump won the state by roughly 113,000 votes over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBon Jovi to campaign with Biden in Pennsylvania The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 spending wars | Biden looks to clean up oil comments | Debate ratings are in Biden gets late boost with key union endorsement MORE in 2016. But several consecutive polls have shown Biden with a narrow lead there heading toward Election Day.

The president held events in Ocala and Sanford to gin up support in Florida this week, and he changed his primary residence to the state last year.

Trump is also holding rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin on Saturday, three other battlegrounds where polls either show him trailing or running neck-and-neck with Biden.

Trump’s Saturday schedule reflects the frenetic pace with which the president will crisscross the country in the final sprint to Election Day as his campaign tries to hit as many battlegrounds as possible.

The president is holding events in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska between Monday and Tuesday alone.