Trump mocks Joe Biden's drive-in rallies at North Carolina event

President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kusher's lawyer threatens to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' MORE on Saturday mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' Senate GOP to drop documentary series days before election hitting China, Democrats over coronavirus MORE’s drive-in rallies as “small” compared with his.

During an in-person campaign rally in Lumberton, N.C., Trump told the crowd that he would deliver “prosperity” to the country and “epic job growth.”

He then said he had just watched Biden making a speech, appearing to refer to the former vice president's stop in Pennsylvania the same day.

Biden and his surrogates have held several campaign events as drive-ins amid the pandemic to allow for social distancing.

“People in cars. I don’t get it. They’re in cars,” Trump said to an audience that appeared to be packed together, with only some people wearing masks. “There were so few cars. I’ve never seen an audience like this.”

Trump then joked that the cars “weren’t socially distanced” but that “there were so few of them it didn’t even matter.” He then said the media made a “tragic mistake” by showing the crowds.

“The media made a mistake. They made a tragic mistake. They showed the crowd,” Trump said. “They were screaming, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t show the crowd!”

The president then said he didn’t think “Biden had the kind of sense” to hold the rally, saying it was a “tiny, tiny little crowd.”

The rally was one of three campaign events slated for the president on Saturday as both Trump and the former vice president seek to gin up support in crucial swing states less than two weeks before Election Day.

Trump is slated to make appearances in Wisconsin and Ohio later Saturday as well.

Trump claimed during the North Carolina rally that Biden was trying to cut Social Security, an attack the president lobbed at Biden in the final debate earlier this week.

His campaign showed a video of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' Trump's debate performance was too little, too late Final debate: War Admiral vs. Seabiscuit MORE (I-Vt.) accusing Biden of doing the same thing during a Democratic primary debate.

“So I wanna show you Joe Biden on Social Security,” Trump said. “Watch this, the video, please.”

Playing NOW at the Trump rally in #NorthCarolinapic.twitter.com/tf4bf45Z5N — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 24, 2020

Biden and Trump are currently deadlocked in the state, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll released Tuesday. The survey found Biden with 49 percent support among likely voters in the state and Trump with 48 percent support. Trump carried the state in the 2016 election over former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBon Jovi to campaign with Biden in Pennsylvania The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 spending wars | Biden looks to clean up oil comments | Debate ratings are in Biden gets late boost with key union endorsement MORE by just more than 3 points.