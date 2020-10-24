Documents show Trump campaign ignored coronavirus guidelines at Duluth rally: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kusher's lawyer threatens to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' MORE’s reelection campaign seemingly ignored previously agreed upon health guidelines at its Sept. 30 rally in Duluth, Minn., just two days before the president was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The Post reported Saturday that in the days leading up to the Duluth rally, the Trump campaign signed an agreement with local officials to follow health guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus, including capping rally attendance at 250 people.

However, as Trump supporters arrived at the tarmac of Duluth International Airport hours ahead of the rally, with many not socially distancing or wearing face masks, an airport official contacted the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been notified that the 250 person limit has been exceeded,” an airport representative reportedly wrote in an email. “This email serves as our notice of a contract violation and we are requesting you remedy the situation.”

According to the Post, the campaign did not respond to the email or take any actions to address the warning.

Airport officials later estimated that more than 2,500 people attended the Duluth rally.

The Post reported that additional emails and documents obtained through open-records requests showed that while local officials suspected the campaign would not adhere to the agreement, they resisted directly enforcing the guidelines due to fear of backlash.

“We will not incite an incident by unilaterally taking physical action to close the event,” Tom Werner, the airport’s executive director, reportedly wrote to the airport’s appointed board members the morning before the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement to the Post, the Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) said, “It was made clear to the Trump Campaign, in the lead up to the event, that compliance with the State of Minnesota’s current public health executive orders was an expectation of the DAA.”

According to the Post, Minnesota public health officials have traced 19 coronavirus cases to a pair of Trump rallies in the state in September, with three tied to the Duluth event.

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Two days after the rally, Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrumps to host Halloween at White House despite coronavirus Judge throws out Trump campaign lawsuit against New Jersey mail-in ballots MSNBC host cuts off interview with Trump campaign spokesman after clash on alleged voter fraud MORE had contracted COVID-19, following news that top Trump aide Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksTrump aide won't get into whether Trump has done debate prep Trump seeks to change race with final debate Hicks returns to traveling with Trump two weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis MORE tested positive. Hicks was among those who accompanied the President on his trip to Duluth.

In the days after Trump’s diagnosis, several members of the president’s inner circle also announced they had tested positive, including Trump campaign manager Bill StepienBill StepienOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments | Energy Dept. exempts quick dishwashers from existing efficiency standards | Ocasio-Cortez says having Green New Deal would have helped handle COVID-19 pandemic The Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 spending wars | Biden looks to clean up oil comments | Debate ratings are in Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments MORE, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Chris ChristieA Nixon playbook will fail on the debate stage Trump aide won't get into whether Trump has done debate prep The Memo: Trump allies have hope, urge new approach in crucial last debate MORE (R), former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump aide won't get into whether Trump has done debate prep Trump seeks to change race with final debate Billboard warns Trump's Iowa rally will be 'superspreader event' MORE and top White House policy adviser Stephen Miller Stephen MillerHouse Democrats ask DHS to consider flu vaccinations for immigration detainees Christie released from the hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis Fauci: 'We had a superspreader event in the White House' MORE.

Trump has since returned to the campaign trail with a packed schedule of in-person campaign rallies, including ones in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin on Saturday alone.

The president is also scheduled to hold additional events in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska between Monday and Tuesday as the campaign hopes to rally enthusiasm from supporters in key swing states with nearly a week to go until Election Day.