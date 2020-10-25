Trump autographs pumpkin at Maine campaign event: 'It'll be on eBay tonight'

President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE autographed a pumpkin at a Maine campaign event, joking that, “it'll be on eBay tonight.”

The president visited with hundreds of supporters at the Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine, on Sunday after a campaign rally in Londonderry, N.H., earlier in the day.

Trump signed a pumpkin at the orchard six days ahead of Halloween and nine days before Election Day.

“It'll be on eBay tonight,” he said.

The president also said he planned to bring a bag of apples home to the White House.

“I’m very impressed, and I’m very impressed with Maine, and I hope we’re going to do well,” Trump said.

Trump’s supporters gathered at the orchard, with many not wearing masks, meeting the president with chants of “USA” and “four more years.” The president also signed hats during the event.

RealClearPolitics shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE leading Trump by an average of 11 percentage points.

Maine expects a close Senate race as the GOP attempts to retain control of the upper chamber. Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Murkowski says she will vote to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court on Monday Biden's oil stance jars Democrats in tough races MORE (R-Maine) will face Democrat Sara Gideon, and RealClearPolitics shows Gideon leading by an average of 4.2 percentage points.

Brett Samuels contributed.