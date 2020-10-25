Obama highlights Biden's tweet from a year ago warning Trump wasn't ready for pandemic

Former President Obama on Sunday called on voters to support Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE, sharing a tweet the former vice president posted on the same day in 2019 warning that President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE was not prepared for a pandemic.

In the 2019 tweet, which came far before the coronavirus pandemic was on Americans' radar, Biden wrote, "We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores."

Obama retweeted Biden, saying the former vice president has "a plan to get it under control."

Biden's initial tweet linked to a report by The Washington Post that warned 195 countries were unprepared for a possible pandemic, including the U.S.

The Post cited former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonJohn Kelly called Trump 'the most flawed person' he's ever met: report Bolton: North Korea 'more dangerous now' Demand for Trump-related titles sparks expected record year for political books MORE's decision under Trump to disband a unit on global health security and biodefense as one reason the U.S. score on pandemic preparedness was not ideal. The global health team was created under Obama and Biden in response to the Ebola pandemic.

It was reported in March that the Obama administration had walked incoming Trump administration officials through a hypothetical scenario in which a pandemic worse than the 1918 flu shut down major cities. The briefing on the hypothetical pandemic warned of scenarios that have since taken place during the coronavirus pandemic, including ventilator shortages.

Obama, who for the duration of Trump's presidency has kept his criticism of the administration quiet, has recently hit the campaign trail with Biden. In his latest public statements, Obama has been more outspoken about Trump's handling of the pandemic and other policy issues.