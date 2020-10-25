Harris lists out 'racist' actions by Trump in '60 minutes' interview: 'It all speaks for itself'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump knocks idea of a 'female socialist president' Sanders hits back at Trump's attack on 'socialized medicine' Watch live: Biden participates in HBCU homecoming MORE (D-Calif.) told CBS's "60 Minutes" that she believes President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE is racist and pointed to his interest in the "birther" conspiracy theories about President Obama's birthplace as evidence.

In the interview airing as part of Sunday's episode, Harris pulled no punches when asked by anchor Norah O'Donnell if she believed the commander-in-chief was racist.

"Do you think the president is racist?" asked O'Donnell.

"Yes, I do," Harris responded, laughing. "Yeah. I do. You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first Black president of the United States."

"You can look at Charlottesville, when there were peaceful protesters, And on the other side, neo-Nazis and he talks about fine people on either side," Harris added, referring to the 2017 violence between white nationalists and left-leaning counterprotesters. "Calling Mexicans rapists and criminals. His first order of business was to institute a Muslim ban. It all speaks for itself."

Trump was one of the highest-profile GOP supporters of the "birther" conspiracy theory, which falsely claimed that his predecessor, the first Black president, was not born in the U.S.

Harris's comments come as the president has taken a harsher tone towards her in recent weeks. He blasted the idea of a "female socialist president" at a rally in Florida on Friday night.

“We’re not going to be a socialist nation. We’re not going to have a socialist president, especially a female socialist president,” the president told his supporters. “We’re not going to have it. We’re not going to put up with it.”