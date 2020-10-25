Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE (D) defended his mental acuity and took shots at President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: 'Florida Man wouldn't even do this stuff' Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence's chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE during an interview airing Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes."

Anchor Norah O'Donnell asked Biden about claims from the Trump campaign that he suffers from dementia, a general catch-all medical term for symptoms ranging from memory loss to impairment of problem-solving abilities.

"[You are] 78 years old. [You'll be] 82 after four years. Donald Trump says you have dementia and it's getting worse," O'Donnell told Biden.

"Hey, the same guy who thought that the 911 attack was a 7-Eleven attack," Biden responded, jokingly. "He's talking about dementia?"

"All I can say to the American people is watch me, is see what I've done, is see what I'm going to do. Look at me," Biden continued. "Compare our physical and mental acuity. I'm happy to have that comparison."

If elected, Joe Biden would be the oldest president in American history. Here’s what he had to say about his physical and mental acuity: https://t.co/qh8sivDuZK pic.twitter.com/WSsHvN2dIT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 26, 2020

The Trump campaign has sought to suggest in recent months that videos showing Biden speaking unclearly at times are evidence of the former vice president's mental decline. Biden's campaign has accused the Trump campaign in response of making light of the stutter from which the former vice president has suffered since he was a child.

"Did something happen to Joe Biden?" the text of an ad questioning his mental faculties produced by the Trump campaign asked in August.

Biden, who would be the oldest president ever elected, at 77, has frequently dismissed criticism on the manner from the Trump campaign. Trump himself was the oldest president ever elected upon his victory in 2016, when he was 70 years old.

“I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” Biden said in June. “Look, all you gotta do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.”