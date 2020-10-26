Poll shows deadlocked races for president, Senate seat in Georgia

President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE trails Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE by 1 percentage point in Georgia, according to a new survey, while Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) trails challenger Jon Ossoff (D) by the same margin.

In the Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Monday, the former vice president leads Trump 47 to 46 percent. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgenson has the support of 3 percent of respondents.

Biden also leads Trump on the issue of which candidate would better handle racial equality in the U.S., 50 to 42 percent. Roughly two in three respondents -- 67 percent -- cited this issue as important to their vote.

In one of Georgia's Senate races, Ossoff leads Perdue, 46 to 45 percent. Four percent of respondents are supporting Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel, pollsters noted.

The results indicate a statistical tie for both races, given the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error.

Democrat Raphael Warnock holds a clear lead, however, in the state's special Senate election for the seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerSchumer warns of COVID-19 danger posed by Pence on Senate floor Two Loeffler staffers test positive for COVID-19 BlackPAC rolls out Senate race endorsements for the first time MORE (R). Loeffler trails both Warnock and Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsSunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day BlackPAC rolls out Senate race endorsements for the first time Republicans scramble to shore up support in Ga. as Democrats gain MORE (R-Ga.), all three of whom are on the ballot.

The new poll was conducted between Oct. 14-23 among 1,145 likely voters.