Obama to campaign for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday

Former President Obama will headline a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Orlando on Tuesday, marking his second appearance in Florida in three days.

Obama, who had stayed off the campaign trail for much of the year until last week, was in North Miami on Saturday to rally support for Biden’s presidential bid. The back-to-back visits to Florida come as the former vice president makes a last-minute push for votes in the nation’s largest swing state and one in which races are regularly decided by ultra-slim margins.

Recent polls show Biden with a slight, albeit statistically insignificant, edge over President Trump in Florida with a little more than a week to go before Election Day.

Trump carried the Sunshine State by just 1 percentage point, or a little more than 100,000 votes, in 2016, and his reelection prospects almost certainly hinge on whether he can win the state again in 2020.

The president, a lifelong New Yorker, officially became a Florida resident last year, a move seen as something of a symbolic acknowledgement of the outsized role the state plays in his path to 270 electoral votes.

Trump held rallies in Florida on Friday before casting his ballot in the state on Saturday. His campaign is also dispatching surrogates, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, to the state in the coming days as he seeks to energize his supporters in the closing days of the presidential race.