Tiffany Trump to headline campaign events in North Carolina

Tiffany Trump is hitting the campaign trail again, this time in the battleground state of North Carolina to stump for her father.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE's youngest daughter is slated to headline two events in Charlotte on Tuesday — “Breakfast with Tiffany” and a “MAGA Meet-Up” — where she is expected to speak about Trump's impact on the lives of millennials. Her appearances come a little more than a week after she spoke at a Trump Pride event in Florida, another must-win state for the president.

“President Trump is fighting to ensure America’s future leaders can thrive in a democratic society that affords every single person the opportunity to succeed,” the 27-year-old said ahead of Tuesday's events. “The president understands that young America does not want to backslide into socialism driven by big, overreaching government, but rather enjoy the freedom and liberty that has been the promise of America since its founding.”

A poll published last month by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics found that the majority of young voters favor Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE over President Trump, though Trump's young supporters are more enthusiastic.

An average of polls by RealClearPolitics shows Biden leading Trump by 1.2 percentage points in North Carolina, a state the president won by 3.6 points in 2016.

During her most recent campaign appearance, Tiffany Trump, whose mother is Marla Maples, expressed interest in becoming more publicly involved in her father's reelection efforts.

Tiffany Trump has been relatively absent on the campaign trail, though she spoke at the Republican National Convention in August.