Minnesota Senate candidate Jason Lewis undergoes 'successful' hernia surgery

Minnesota Senate candidate Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisTina Smith and Jason Lewis tied in Minnesota The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump and Biden vie for Minnesota | Early voting begins in four states | Blue state GOP governors back Susan Collins GOP Senate candidate says Trump, Republicans will surprise in Minnesota MORE’s (R) emergency surgery to treat a severe internal hernia was “successful and minimally invasive,” and he could be released from the hospital within days, his campaign said on Monday.

“I am very pleased to report that according to Congressman Lewis’ doctor, his emergency surgery this morning to treat an internal hernia was successful and minimally invasive,” Lewis’s campaign manager, Tom Szymanski, said in a statement.

“Provided that his recovery continues on a positive trajectory, doctors anticipate that he is likely to be released from the hospital in the next couple of days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis's campaign said that it would continue to provide updates on his condition as they become available.

Lewis, a one-term congressman who lost reelection in 2018, was rushed into surgery earlier Monday after experiencing severe abdominal pain that doctors later diagnosed as an internal hernia, a diagnosis that has the potential to be life threatening if not treated quickly.

The emergency operation came just eight days before the Nov. 3 election, in which Lewis is challenging incumbent Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithTina Smith and Jason Lewis tied in Minnesota Democratic senators unveil bill to ban discrimination in financial services industry Senate Democrats call for ramped up Capitol coronavirus testing MORE (D-Minn.). Smith wished Lewis a “successful surgery and a speedy recovery” in a tweet posted earlier on Monday.