Biden to campaign in Iowa for first time since winning nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be making a stop in Iowa this week, his first visit to the swing state that President Trump won in 2020 since he earned his party's nomination.

His campaign said he “will travel to Iowa and discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation,” echoing the sentiment Biden has made throughout his campaign.

The trip suggests Biden thinks he can pull the state into his column. Polls show a tight race in Iowa, when went for the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2008 and 2012 before flipping to Trump in 2016.

As the Des Moines Register notes, Biden’s visit will take place one day after Vice President Pence is scheduled to hold a rally at the Des Moines International Airport.

Polling data from Iowa shows Biden and Trump neck and neck in the state.

A New York Times-Siena College poll released Wednesday showed Biden up by 3 points in Iowa, 46 percent to 43 percent.

Another survey taken around the same time by Monmouth University showed Trump and Biden statistically tied in the Hawkeye State. Trump’s 1-point advantage of 48 percent to Biden’s 47 percent fell within the survey’s 4.4-percentage point margin of error. In a larger voter turnout model conducted by Monmouth, Biden led Trump 50 percent to 47 percent.

Iowa is also home to a tight Senate face between Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstTrump looms over Ernst's tough reelection fight in Iowa Democrats lead in 3 of 4 Iowa House races: poll The Hill's Campaign Report: Obama to hit the campaign trail l Biden's eye-popping cash advantage l New battleground polls favor Biden MORE (R) and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield.