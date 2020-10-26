Biden says he opposes Supreme Court term limits

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE said Monday he opposes term limits for Supreme Court justices amid the controversy over Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSenate Democrats hold talkathon to protest Barrett's Supreme Court nomination I know what illegal abortion looks like, does Amy Coney Barrett? Democratic senator votes against advancing Amy Coney Barrett nomination while wearing RBG mask MORE's nomination.

“No. There is a question about whether or not — it’s a lifetime appointment. I’m not going to try to change that at all,” Biden told reporters on a brief campaign stop in Chester, Penn., near his home in Wilmington, Del.

But some Democrats are eager to see court reforms as President Trump Donald John TrumpFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE prepares to have his third nominee to the Supreme Court confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaDozens of legal experts throw weight behind Supreme Court term limit bill Expiring benefits raise economic stakes of stalled stimulus talks Overnight Defense: Pentagon IG to audit use of COVID-19 funds on contractors | Dems optimistic on blocking Trump's Germany withdrawal | Obama slams Trump on foreign policy MORE (D-Calif.) recently unveiled a bill to cap tenures for justices at 18 years.

Biden has refused to take a position on adding justices to the high court if he's elected, but says he’ll appoint a bipartisan commission to study court reforms.

“There’s some literature among constitutional scholars about the possibility of going from one court to another court, and not always staying on the Supreme Court. But I have made no judgment,” the former vice president said.

“They’re just a group of serious constitutional scholars with a number of ideas about how we should proceed from this point on. And that’s what we’ll be doing. I’ll give them 180 days, God-willing, if I’m elected and the time I’m sworn in to make such a recommendation.”

The GOP-controlled Senate is set to vote to confirm Barrett later Monday evening, followed by a swearing-in ceremony at the White House. Democrats have cried foul over Republicans confirming a justice so close to a presidential election, which is now eight days away.