Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel

President Trump is apparently planning an election night party at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Trump campaign sent fundraiser emails over the weekend about a chance to party alongside Team Trump as the results come in next Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The winner of a drawing, along with a guest, will be flown to the nation’s capital, where they will stay for free and attend the Nov. 3 party at Trump Hotel as VIPs. Contributions of any amount to the Trump campaign qualify donors for the drawing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“November 3rd will go down in history as the night we won FOUR MORE YEARS,” the email read. “It will be absolutely EPIC, and the only thing that could make it better is having YOU there.”

D.C.’s coronavirus regulations currently restrict events to a maximum capacity of 50 people, including all attendees and staff.

At a press conference Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserTravel industry calls on Trump administration to prevent the need for quarantines by creating a testing plan DC cancels 2021 Cherry Blossom Parade over COVID-19 fears Federal court rules DC church can resume services outdoors despite city restrictions MORE (D) said she wasn’t aware until Monday morning of party preparations at the Trump Hotel, which is sold out for election night, Washingtonian reports.

Trump trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFox News president, top anchors advised to quarantine after coronavirus exposure: report Six notable moments from Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' interviews Biden on attacks on mental fitness: Trump thought '9/11 attack was 7/11 attack' MORE in both national and most swing-state polling heading into the final week of the campaign.