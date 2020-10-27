Record first day of early voting reported in Maryland

Maryland voters broke a statewide record for early voting on Monday, the first day of in-person early voting as the Nov. 3 election approaches.

Over 161,000 people voted in the state’s 81 early voting locations on Monday, the Maryland State Board of Elections confirmed. The previous record was set on the final day of early voting 2016, when over 140,000 voters cast their ballots.

“We’re extremely pleased that Marylanders are turning out in record numbers to exercise their right to vote,” Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today’s record-setting total is in addition to the more than 1.6 million voters who requested a mail-in ballot and the roughly 830,000 who have already submitted them. We are equally pleased that nearly 1,000 people took advantage of same-day registration today in order to cast their ballots,” she continued.

Sarah Sweeny, a 65-year-old in Annapolis who voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE, told The Associated Press that she believes this is one of the most important elections in her lifetime, and she wanted to vote against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE in person.

“I’m just so tired. I’m tired of the lies and the deceit and this complete incompetence of leadership, and I just had to do this in person for that reason,” Sweeny said. “I’m just so tired and just need a change.”

Bruce Ballantyne, a Republican, told the outlet that he mailed in his vote for Trump, calling the president “the right man for the right time.”

Maryland voters are also casting their ballots in congressional races across the state, in addition to two ballot questions on sports betting and the state budget process.

Early voting will continue in Maryland until Monday, Nov. 2. Voters who cast their ballots in person must follow health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, including wearing a face mask or covering and practicing social distancing at voting sites.