Oct. 27: Where Biden and Trump are campaigning today

President Trump on Tuesday will travel to three states he won in 2016, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden will make his first trip to Georgia since formally being nominated in a bid to flip the traditionally red state.

Here is where each candidate will be:

Trump will hold a rally at 2:30 p.m. in Lansing, Mich., followed by a rally at 4:45 p.m. Central Time in West Salem, Wis. He will finish the night with a rally at 8 p.m. Central Time in Omaha, Neb.

Trump will then travel to Nevada and spend the night there before holding events out west on Wednesday.

Vice President Pence is holding rallies in Greensboro, N.C., Wilmington, N.C., and Greenville, S.C. on Tuesday.

Biden will deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. in Warm Springs, Ga., on bringing Americans together. The former vice president will later attend a drive-in event at 5 p.m. in Atlanta to encourage Georgians to make a voting plan.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will be in Nevada holding events focused on early voter mobilization in Reno and Las Vegas.

Here's how the race for president in each of those states is shaping up based on available polling:

Biden leads Trump in Michigan by 9 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Trump won the state by roughly 11,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin by 5 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Trump won the state by roughly 23,000 votes in 2016.

Trump leads Biden overall in Nebraska, according to an average of polls from FiveThirtyEight, but Biden leads Trump in the state's 2nd Congressional District, which awards one electoral vote. Trump won Nebraska, including the 2nd District, in 2016.

Trump leads Biden in Georgia by less than a percentage point, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Trump won the state in 2016 by roughly 211,000 votes.

Biden leads Trump in Nevada by 5 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the state by roughly 27,000 votes in 2016.

--Updated at 10:08 a.m.