Biden unveils closing message in new ad: 'It's all at stake'

Democratic nominee Joe Biden released a “closing message” one week ahead of Election Day in which he characterizes the presidential contest as an “opportunity to leave the dark angry politics of the past four years behind us.”

In the video titled “Rising,” Biden restates a common campaign slogan that this election is a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

"I believe that even more deeply today. Who we are what we stand for, maybe most importantly, who we are going to be. It's all at stake," Biden said.

His address plays over clips of families and images taken on the campaign trail.

“This is our opportunity to leave the dark angry politics of the past four years behind us,” the former vice president said. “To choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction. I believe it's time to unite the country to come together as a nation but I can't do it without you.”

Recent polling data from some battleground states show Biden neck-and-neck with Trump or maintaining a slight lead. His lead nationally is a bit more secure than Hillary Clinton's lead in 2016, with experts saying they have observed less volatility and smaller amounts of undecided, third-party leaning voters.

Biden ends his video by saying, “We need to remember this is the United States of America and there's never been anything we've been unable to do when we've done it together.”

Biden's wife, Jill Biden, also released a video on Tuesday titled "In the Dark" in which she describes her relationship with Joe and appeals to families to vote for Joe Biden.

“I first met Joe two years after a car accident injured his sons and killed his wife and his baby daughter,” she said.“His life had been shattered, but as one of Joe’s favorite quotes reminds us, ‘Faith sees best in the dark.’”