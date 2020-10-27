Biden on track to win California by largest margin for Democrat in history: poll

Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE is on track to win California by the largest margin for a Democratic presidential candidate in the state’s history, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The final University of California, Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies poll released one week before the Nov. 3 election shows Biden leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE in the state 65 percent to 29 percent.

If the survey reflects the actual election results, it would be the largest Democratic victory in The Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-point difference would trample the previous record set by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse Judiciary Republicans mockingly tweet 'Happy Birthday' to Hillary Clinton after Barrett confirmation Hillary Clinton tweets 'vote them out' after Senate GOP confirm Barrett CNN: Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden as 'man of the people' in 2015 MORE in 2016 when she beat Trump by 30 points.

The largest victory margin came 100 years ago during the 1920 election when Republican Warren G. Harding beat Democrat James Cox by 42 points.

The state has been reliably blue for decades and has not gone to a Republican since George H.W. Bush carried it in 1988.

A major factor for Biden’s high support in the state comes in response to a dislike for Trump, according to the poll. Approximately 55 percent of Biden supporters said their main reason for backing him is because they don’t like the president.

The former vice president enjoys support across virtually all democratic subgroups.

The poll showed 85 percent support among Black voters, 72 percent among Latinos and 71 percent of Asian Americans. He is also leading among voters under the age of 30 by 75 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among white voters, the Democrat has 61 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 34 percent. However, Trump has a 5-point advantage among one of his base's core groups — white voters without a college degree — where he leads 50 percent to 45.

Trump’s largest lead is among white, evangelical Christians, who favor him 69 percent to Biden’s 22 percent.

Overall, 2 percent of self-identified Democrats said in the poll that they would vote for Trump while 8 percent of self-identified Republicans say they plan to vote for Biden.

The Berkeley IGS poll was conducted between Oct. 16-21 among 6,686 registered voters, 5,352 of whom are considered likely to vote in the November election. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.