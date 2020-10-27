Obama slams Kushner comments on Black Americans: 'What history books do they read?'

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump is cruising for a bruising State lawmaker Elizabeth Fiedler discusses the top issues for Pennsylvania voters Joe Biden's transit plan: Party like it's 2009 MORE on Tuesday offered a seething rebuke of Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner: Black Americans have to 'want to be successful' Lincoln Project attorney on billboards lawsuit threat: 'Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere' Biden pushes back on Trump: 'Crass' to go after political rival's children MORE after the White House senior adviser a day earlier said that for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE’s economic policies to work, Black Americans had to “want to be successful.”

"[Kushner] says Black folks have to want to be successful," Obama said at a drive-in rally in Orlando for Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE, his former vice president. “Who are these folks? What history books do they read? Who do they talk to?"

Obama also chided Trump over his assertion that he’s done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln, who dissolved the institution of slavery.

“He loves to talk about Black unemployment” Obama said. “Unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low and he wants to take credit for it.”

The former president's appearance on the campaign trail in swing state Florida was his second in-person stump for Biden. Obama spoke to a similar type of event outside of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia last Wednesday.

President Trump and his campaign have often pointed to the record low Black unemployment rate that was reached in late 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, made the comments during a Fox News interview where he was asked about the White House meeting with rapper Ice Cube about policies that would bring more equity to Black communities around the country.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, said. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

“What you’re seeing throughout the country now is a groundswell of support in the Black community because they’re realizing that all the different bad things that the media and the Democrats have said about President Trump are not true and so they’re seeing that he’s actually delivered,” Kushner added.

Despite his campaign’s efforts to sway Black voters, Trump has trailed Biden by a significant amount with the crucial voting bloc the entire cycle. In a New York Times-Siena poll released last week, 90 percent of Black respondents said they were or had already voted for Biden, while just 4 percent said the same for Trump.

Following the backlash sparked by Kushner’s words, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that “internet trolls” took the comments “out of context as they try to distract from President Trump’s undeniable record of accomplishment for the Black community.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for further comment.