Biden retains slight lead over Trump in Arizona: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden retained a slight lead over President Trump in the battleground state of Arizona in a poll released Tuesday.

An OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) poll determined Biden maintained the lead in the state with 49 percent support among likely voters, compared to the president’s 46 percent. Meanwhile, 3 percent of voters sided with Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, and 1 percent reported being undecided.

Trump recorded 88 percent support among Republicans, and 54 percent among men, white voters and rural voters.

The former vice president, on the other hand, documented 93 percent backing among Democrats, 60 percent among Hispanic and Latino voters, 58 percent in Pima County where Tucson is located, and 57 percent among women.

As the candidates continue to work to ensure victory and Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, a majority of voters, at about 60 percent, in the state said they have already cast their ballots. A total of 23 percent are waiting to complete their ballot on Election Day, which is a week away.

The Senate race also appears close, with Democrat Mark Kelly ahead at 50 percent, compared to incumbent Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDemocrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle Trump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Mark Kelly releases Spanish ad featuring Rep. Gallego MORE (R-Ariz.) at 45 percent.

The poll found the statewide measure to legalize recreational marijuana seems likely to pass, with about 60 percent of voters backing it and 36 percent against it.

OHPI conducted the survey over the phone between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 and had a sample of 716 likely Arizona voters. The margin of error amounted to 3.7 percentage points.

The poll comes as Biden and Trump make their last-ditch efforts to appeal to voters before Election Day. Trump is heading to Arizona and Nevada at the end of the week.

Previous polls have shown the former vice president in the lead in the swing state, with the RealClear Politics average putting his lead at 2.4 percentage points. Trump won Arizona in 2016 by 3.5 percentage points.