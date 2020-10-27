Trump blasts Obama speech for Biden as 'fake' after Obama hits Trump's tax payments

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE fired back at former President Obama in a tweet on Tuesday after Obama hit the president on his inability to rally Republicans to pass a fifth coronavirus relief bill and recent reports about his taxes.

“The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are the billionaires that got Trump’s tax cuts,” said Obama during a speech in Orlando for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE's presidential campaign.

“In the meantime, he has not been able to manage extending relief to millions of families who can’t pay the rent right now, can’t put food on the table right now," Obama continued, referring to the White House and Congress's struggle to pass a fifth coronavirus relief bill.

"You know, I don't understand how it is that he cannot organize Republicans in Congress to do the right thing. And it's not like it's his money that we're asking to pay because he doesn't pay taxes."



OBAMA: "The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are the billionaires that got Trump's tax cuts." pic.twitter.com/IYLgDo7sFu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2020

The president took to Twitter to slam Obama's remarks as "fake."

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won,” Trump tweeted.

“Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes.”

Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Obama's campaign speech for his former vice president comes just one week before the Nov. 3 election in the crucial swing state of Florida. Recent polls have shown a consistent neck-and-neck race between Biden and Trump in the Sunshine State.

The president will need to secure a victory and Florida's 29 electoral votes in order to have a shot at reelection.

In September, the New York Times released a report that said that Trump paid no income taxes 10 of the 15 years before he was elected president in 2016. And, in 2017, the newspaper said that he had paid a total of $750 in taxes.

Trump has responded to the report, labeling it as "totally fake news."

A second report from the Times published earlier this month from Trump's tax records showed that China is one of the three foreign countries where the president maintains a bank account.

The account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, which paid $188,561 in taxes in China from 2013 to 2015, according to the Times.

When pressed to release his tax returns, he has repeatedly claimed that an ongoing audit prevents him from doing so. The IRS has said that nothing regarding the audit stops the president from releasing his personal tax documents.

Talks of an agreement on coronavirus legislation have ground to a halt in recent weeks, with Democrats, the White House and the GOP-controlled Senate unable to come to an agreement on a price tag.

Last week Senate Democrats rejected a “skinny” $500 billion relief bill brought forth by Republican senators, and it is unlikely that the Senate GOP will go for any bill over $1 trillion.