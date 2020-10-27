Biden holds slight lead among likely Florida voters: survey

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE is narrowly leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE among Florida voters, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative, found that Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 48 percent among voters in the critical swing state. However, 2.5 percent of survey respondents said they are undecided, and 6 percent said they “could change their minds.”

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

In a poll released earlier this month by the initiative, Biden led Trump 51 percent to 47 percent.

Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents said the economy is the most important issue, compared to 23 percent who said the coronavirus pandemic and 19 percent who said health care.

Those who said the economy is the most important issue are siding with the president 80 percent to 16 percent. But those who identified the pandemic as the most important issue are voting for Biden 82 percent to 14 percent.

“It is a very close race, and any movement in the upcoming week can swing the results in either candidate’s favor,” Monica Escaleras, director of the initiative said in a Thursday statement.

According to a RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump leads Biden in the Sunshine state by 0.4 percentage points.

The survey of 937 likely Florida voters was conducted from Oct. 24-25.