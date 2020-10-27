Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Nevada: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE has a 6-point advantage over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE in a new New York Times/Siena College poll of Nevada, indicating the president faces an uphill battle in a state he’s said he hopes to flip.

Forty-nine percent of likely voters in the survey say they are backing the former vice president, while 43 percent are supporting Trump. Another 4 percent are undecided or declined to state a preference.

The survey is the second this month from the New York Times and Siena College to show Biden with a 6-point lead in the Silver State. The former vice president has not trailed in a poll in the state all year.

Biden pads his lead in the state by opening up wide margins among Democratic-leaning voting blocs while cutting into Trump’s advantages among more GOP-friendly demographics.

The former vice president has a 54-36 lead among women and trails Trump by just 7 points among men. Biden also trails Trump by 11 among white voters but has a yawning 66-24 percent edge among non-white voters. Biden has a 49-44 percent lead among white voters with a college degree, a top swing demographic this year.

Notably, Biden trails with voters ages 45-64 by just 4 points while actually leading by 6 points among voters age 65 and older, an age group that typically leans more Republican and holds sizeable sway in Nevada.

Trump’s favorability rating is also underwater, with 51 percent of likely voters overall saying they disapprove of the job he’s doing and just 43 percent approving. Meanwhile, 51 percent of voters said they had a favorable view of Biden.

Republicans had been hopeful that Nevada, despite a heavily Democratic center in and around Las Vegas and a diversifying population, would be competitive this cycle. The state backed then-President Obama by 6 points in 2012 before going for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHouse Judiciary Republicans mockingly tweet 'Happy Birthday' to Hillary Clinton after Barrett confirmation Hillary Clinton tweets 'vote them out' after Senate GOP confirm Barrett CNN: Kayleigh McEnany praised Biden as 'man of the people' in 2015 MORE by just 2 points in 2016. Nevada has also been repeatedly touted by the Trump campaign as a state it says it can flip.

But prognosticators, pointing in part to Biden’s polling strength in the state, say Nevada will likely be blue again this year. Democrats also flipped the governor’s mansion and a Senate seat in 2018.

The New York Times/Siena College poll surveyed 809 likely Nevada voters from Oct. 23-26 and has a margin of error of 3.8 percent.