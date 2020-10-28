Oct. 28: Where Trump and Biden will be campaigning

With six days left until Election Day, both President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden pushes into Trump territory The Hill's Campaign Report: One week from Election Day | Biden looks to expand map | Trump trails narrowly in Florida, Arizona The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - One week out, where the Trump, Biden race stands MORE will be in the hotly contested swing state of Arizona.

The Trump campaign will have events in Wisconsin and Michigan yet again, highlighting the importance of those states, while Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE is scheduled to remain in Delaware.

Here’s where candidates on the Republican and Democratic ticket will be campaigning on Wednesday:

President Trump will hold two rallies in Arizona. One in Bullhead City at noon Mountain time, and one in Goodyear at 2:30 Mountain time. The state is also home to a competitive Senate race, as Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyBiden retains slight lead over Trump in Arizona: poll Democrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle Trump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report MORE (R) faces a tough reelection test.

The president will fly to his Doral property in southern Florida at the end of the day.

Vice President Pence will hold a rally in Mosinee, Wis., at 3 p.m. Central time, followed by a rally in Flint, Mich., at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Biden will remain in Delaware, where he'll receive a briefing from public health experts and deliver remarks focused on the coronavirus pandemic and health care. Biden will also participate in a fundraiser.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), will hold events in Arizona in Tucson and Phoenix.

Here's how the race for president in each of those states is shaping up based on available polling:

Biden leads Trump by about 2 percentage points in Arizona, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Trump won the state by roughly 90,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Michigan by 9 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Trump won the state by roughly 11,000 votes in 2016.

Biden leads Trump in Wisconsin by 5 percentage points, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. Trump won the state by roughly 23,000 votes in 2016.