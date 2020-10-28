Biden leads Trump by 7 in Michigan: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE has a 7-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE in the crucial swing state of Michigan just days before the Nov. 3 election, according to a new poll.

The former vice president has 51 percent support among likely voters in the Great Lake State, compared to Trump’s 44 percent in the ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Wednesday.

Biden also leads Trump among women, 60 to 36 percent, among moderates, 67 to 25 percent, and among independents, 52 to 37 percent. The only demographic in which Trump enjoys a slim lead is among suburban voters, 49 to 46 percent.

Trump flipped Michigan four years ago, narrowly winning it over then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGorsuch rejects Minnesota Republican's request to delay House race Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Nevada: poll The Memo: Women could cost Trump reelection MORE by less than a percentage point.

However, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be his largest hurdle toward reelection in the rustbelt states.

In Michigan, 56 percent of registered voters said they are very or somewhat worried that they or someone in their immediate family may catch COVID-19 and 55 percent said they disapprove of how the president has handled the health crisis. Approximately 53 percent said they trust Biden to handle it, compared to Trump’s 39 percent.

There have been 164,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan and 7,239 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the state's health department.

The new survey also showed Biden ahead in Wisconsin, leading 57 percent to Trump’s 40 percent.

It mirrors other polls released this week that show the Democrat leading in former “blue wall states.” One released on Tuesday found Biden leads by 10 points, 52 to 42 percent, in Michigan and by 9 points, 53 to 44 percent, in Wisconsin.

The new survey also showed that Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersThe Hill's Campaign Report: 2020 spending wars | Biden looks to clean up oil comments | Debate ratings are in Jaime Harrison raises million in two weeks for South Carolina Senate bid BlackPAC rolls out Senate race endorsements for the first time MORE has 52 percent support compared to 46 percent for his Republican challenger, John James. However, pollsters noted the slim lead is not significant because it includes virtual ties among independents and suburbanites.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted between Oct. 20-25 among random samples of 902 Michigan registered voters, including 789 likely voters; and 906 Wisconsin registered voters, including 809 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points among registered voters and 4.0 among likely voters in both states.