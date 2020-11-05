McBath wins rematch against Handel in Georgia House race

Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Biden pushes into Trump territory This week: House returns for pre-election sprint MORE (D-Ga.) won her reelection bid against Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelHouse Democrats' campaign arm reserves .6M in ads in competitive districts Black Lives Matter movement to play elevated role at convention QAnon backer Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia GOP runoff MORE, the Republican she had unseated two years ago.

McBath, a gun safety advocate spurred into activism after her son was killed, was reelected to serve Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in the rematch against Handel.

McBath started pushing for gun safety in the years after her son, Jordan Davis, was fatally shot in 2012. She later started working for Everytown for Gun Safety and its grassroots arm Moms Demand Action.

McBath went on to run for office in the 2018 midterms in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

McBath was among Democrats who flipped seats in 2018, narrowly defeating Handel. She became the first Democrat to win in the district since it was redrawn in 1993.

McBath tweeted that it is her "honor to return to Washington" to keep fighting for her constituents.

"When my son was murdered, I went from a suburban mom to a mother on a mission overnight. And last night proved once again that when we elect a mom on a mission - we get results. It is my honor to return to Washington to fight for you," McBath tweeted Wednesday.