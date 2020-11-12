Underwood wins reelection in Illinois House race

Rep. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodRundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day Democrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Is there a nurse in the 'House'? MORE (D-Ill.) on Thursday was projected to win reelection to represent Illinois’s 14th Congressional District for her second term.

This year, Underwood fended off a challenge from Illinois state Sen. Jim Oberweis (R)to continue serving in the suburban district.

The Associated Press called the race for Underwood at 2:10 p.m. CST, with the Democratic incumbent garnering just over 50 percent of the vote with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Underwood flipped the seat in 2018, defeating a GOP incumbent in the district long held by Republicans before Underwood’s midterm victory. She made history when she was sworn in at age 32, becoming the youngest Black woman to ever serve in the House.