Republican Garbarino wins election to replace retiring Rep. Pete King

Republican Andrew Garbarino is projected to have defeated Democrat Jackie Gordon to fill the seat of retiring Rep. Pete King Peter (Pete) KingKatko announces bid to serve as top Republican on Homeland Security panel Rundown of the House seats Democrats, GOP flipped on Election Day Democrats, GOP fighting over largest House battlefield in a decade MORE (R-N.Y.).

The Associated Press called the race at 11:41 a.m. EST, more than a month after Election Day.

Garbarino’s win means Republicans will maintain control of New York’s 2nd Congressional District, which King has served since 1993.

The longtime congressman announced last year he would not seek reelection.

