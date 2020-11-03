Merkley wins reelection in Oregon Senate race

Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyFCC reaffirms order rolling back net neutrality regulations Electric vehicles see state-level gains GOP clears key hurdle on Barrett's Supreme Court nomination, setting up Monday confirmation MORE (D-Ore.) is projected to win his race for reelection in Oregon, defeating a Republican challenger who openly supported the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Merkley had a strong lead in polls ahead of Election Day, and will go on to serve his third term in the Senate.

Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins made headlines earlier this year as one of several GOP candidates running in races across the country that openly embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Perkins walked back her support for the theory to some extent. When she won her primary her campaign issued a statement distancing Perkins from the right-wing conspiracy theory, but the candidate later reiterated her support for QAnon.

Merkley put plans to reverse voter suppression and fight the climate crisis at the forefront of this campaign. He is among Democratic lawmakers who have supported the Green New Deal.