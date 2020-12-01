Republican wins race to maintain California House seat after special election win

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia held on to control of California’s 25th Congressional District in the general election rematch with Democratic state Assemblywoman Christy Smith.

The Associated Press called the race several weeks after Election Day. With 87 percent of precincts reporting, the candidates were separated by just 333 votes. Garcia had 50.05 percent of the ballots cast, while Smith had 49.94 percent.

Garcia had defeated Smith in a special election in May to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who resigned last year.

The seat had been held by a Republican before Hill flipped it in 2018.

Hill resigned last year amid a House ethics investigation into an inappropriate relationship between herself and one of her congressional staffers, which she denied.