Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, won her race to fill the seat representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, according to projections from CNN and NBC News.

Greene’s victory was expected after the businesswoman won the Republican primary runoff in August in the deep-red district. The Democratic candidate in the race, Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out in September.

Greene will replace outgoing GOP Rep. Tom Graves John (Tom) Thomas GravesOn The Money: Trump gambles with new stimulus strategy | Trump cannot block grand jury subpoena for his tax returns, court rules | Long-term jobless figures rise, underscoring economic pain Womack to replace Graves on Financial Services subcommittee Is Congress reasserting itself? MORE.

Many members of the GOP welcomed Greene to the fold, with President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge allows Trump police panel to publish report but with disclaimer Lady Gaga at Biden rally: Trump 'believes his fame gives him the right to grab' women Pelosi says House is prepared to decide president if election results are disputed MORE calling her a “future Republican Star,” despite her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory. The baseless theory posits that Trump and his allies are working together to expose and arrest an underground cabal of global elite who control the government and a run child sex-trafficking rings.

Greene later walked back her support for QAnon, citing “misinformation.”

Greene’s race was thrust into the national spotlight in June after videos unearthed by Politico showed her making bigoted remarks, including comparing Democratic donor George Soros, a Jewish Holocaust survivor, to a Nazi, and saying the 2018 midterms were like an “Islamic invasion of our government.” She also asserted that African Americans are “held slaves to the Democratic Party,” based on the reported comments.