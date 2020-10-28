Democratic groups announce six-figure ad buy in Nebraska swing district

Two Democratic-aligned groups on Wednesday announced a six-figure ad buy in support of Kara Eastman, the Democrat running against Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) and Rebellion PAC said in a joint press release that they would spend $100,000 initially on an ad running across a range of Nebraska television stations accusing Bacon of "putting us all at risk" by voting against coronavirus stimulus packages, though he did support the CARES Act earlier this year.

“Progressive ideas like Medicare For All and bold COVID relief for workers and businesses can win everywhere, and we are investing heavily in Kara Eastman because she’s proving that these ideas are popular as she faces an out-of-touch opponent,” said PCCC co-founder Adam Green. “Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District might just decide who wins the presidential race, so getting out every last possible vote for Kara Eastman also could help replace Donald Trump with Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE as president.”

Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District encompasses the city of Omaha and some of the surrounding suburbs and was the site of a campaign rally for President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE on Tuesday that drew a crowd estimated to be around 29,000. The district voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGorsuch rejects Minnesota Republican's request to delay House race Biden leads Trump by 6 points in Nevada: poll The Memo: Women could cost Trump reelection MORE 47 to 45 percent in 2016.

Eastman also ran against Bacon in 2018, narrowly losing to the incumbent Republican by about 2 percentage points. The PCCC supported her in that race as well, contributing roughly $300,000 to efforts in support of her campaign that year.

A poll of likely voters in the 2nd Congressional District obtained by The Hill earlier this month showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a sizable lead over the president in the district, while Eastman led Bacon 47 to 45 points.

“Rebellion is proud to stand with Kara Eastman and we’re proud to stand with PCCC,” Brianna Wu, executive director of Rebellion PAC, added in a press release. “This is a new era for progressive politics. We’re bringing the resources to fight the Republicans head on.”