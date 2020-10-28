Biden addresses violence in Philadelphia: 'No excuse' for looting

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE on Wednesday addressed the recent violence in Philadelphia over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., telling reporters that the death is not an excuse for looting or criminal activity.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence. None whatsoever," Biden said outside of a polling station in Wilmington, Del., where he voted moments before.

"I think to be able to protest is a totally legitimate, totally reasonable," he continued.

The former vice president's remarks followed the second night of looting in Philadelphia after Wallace Jr., a Black man, was shot and killed by police on Monday.

In video of the incident, Wallace Jr. can be seen approaching police officers who have their weapons drawn. It not clear from the footage if he was carrying a knife, but several witnesses have said that he was.

An attorney representing Wallace Jr.’s family said Tuesday that before the encounter, they called for an ambulance because he was having a mental health crisis.

Walter Wallace Sr. condemned the violence that broke out in the city following his son's death.

“I don’t condone no violence — tearing up the city, looting in the stores and all this chaos,” Wallace Sr. said on Tuesday. “I need everybody to have respect for my family and my son to stop this violence and chaos.”

Biden echoed Wallace Sr. in his remarks on Wednesday.

"As the victim's father said, 'do not do this. You're not helping, you're hurting. You're hurting my son,'" he said.