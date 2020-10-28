Biden maintains 5-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska Jeff Daniels narrates new Biden campaign ad for Michigan MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpGiuliani goes off on Fox Business host after she compares him to Christopher Steele Trump looks to shore up support in Nebraska NYT: Trump had 7 million in debt mostly tied to Chicago project forgiven MORE by 5 points in Wisconsin, according to a new Marquette Law School poll released on Wednesday.

The former vice president has the support of 48 percent of likely voters in Wisconsin, while Trump stands at 43 percent. The survey suggests that the race has remained relatively stable in the weeks since the last Marquette poll was released. That poll showed Biden leading Trump 47 percent to 42 percent.

Wisconsin was among the so-called blue wall states that unexpectedly swung for Trump in 2016, ultimately handing him the White House. But Democrats have invested heavily in those states this year, and recent polling shows Biden with the momentum heading into Election Day.

A new poll from ABC News and The Washington Post released earlier on Wednesday showed Biden gaining a commanding 17-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin.

In a troubling development for Trump, Wisconsin has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The state reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has proven to be one of Trump’s greatest vulnerabilities in his bid for a second term in the White House. The Marquette poll released Wednesday showed approval of the president’s handling of the outbreak sinking to 40 percent among Wisconsin voters, with disapproval ticking up to 58 percent.

The Marquette Law School poll surveyed 806 registered voters in Wisconsin, including 749 likely voters, from Oct. 21-25. It has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points for the full sample of registered voters and 4.4 percentage points for the sample of likely voters.