Luria holds onto Virginia House seat

Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaDemocrats poised for House gains with boost from Trump-won districts Democrats seek wave to bolster House majority House lawmakers call for continued assistance to Lebanon MORE (D-Va.) was projected to win her reelection bid on Wednesday, fending off former GOP Rep. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorChamber-backed Democrats embrace endorsements in final stretch Bottom line Bottom line MORE to represent Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:19 a.m.

Luria was first elected in 2018, beating Taylor by 2 points and flipping the seat he won in 2016. President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as 'outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect' MORE won the district, which includes Virginia Beach and the Norfolk area, by three percentage points in 2016.

She is a former Navy officer and serves on the House Armed Services and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.